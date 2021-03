Romania Insurance Market Grows 4.6% in 2020, to RON11.5B

Romania Insurance Market Grows 4.6% in 2020, to RON11.5B. Insurance companies operating on the Romanian market reported total underwritings of RON11.5 billion in 2020, up 4.6% compared with 2019, the country's financial regulator said in a report Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]