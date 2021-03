Analysts See Romanian Inflation Growing to 3.29% in 12 Months

Analysts See Romanian Inflation Growing to 3.29% in 12 Months. Nearly 70% of analysts polled by CFA Romania expect Romania's inflation rate to grow to an average of 3.29% over the next 12 months, and over 87% estimate the leu will depreciate against the euro, to an average of 4.97 units over the same (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]