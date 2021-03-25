Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value amid pandemic uncertainties

Romania’s top 50 brands lose 3.7% of their value amid pandemic uncertainties. The total value of the top 50 Romanian brands dropped by 3.7% in the last year to USD 5.6 billion, according to the Brand Finance Romania 50 2021 report. The evolution mirrors the 3.9% contraction of the Romanian economy in 2020. “At the moment, the riskier market situation is translated into (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]