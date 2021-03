RO power grid operator Transelectrica proposes 3% dividend yield

RO power grid operator Transelectrica proposes 3% dividend yield. Romanian state-controlled power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL) wants to distribute only 26% of its 2020 net profit as dividends – some RON 39 mln (EUR 8 mln) in total. The company will also distribute RON 20.5 mln (EUR 4.2 mln) worth of dividends from its reserves. Thus, the total sum that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]