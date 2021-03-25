Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 6,651 on 41,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Coronavirus latest: Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 6,651 on 41,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania's COVID-19 caseload increased by 6,651 in the past 24 hours following more than 41,000 national tests performed; this takes the total number of infected persons to 919,794, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported today. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As many as 825,208 patients had been declared cured as of today. To date, 6,579,391 RT-PCR tests and 543,346 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 30,233 RT-PCR tests were performed (19,207 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,026 on request), as well as 11,746 rapid antigen tests. A total of 1,196 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the GCS adds. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]