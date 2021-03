Jewelry Retailer Teilor Contracts Two Loans From Raiffeisen Bank For Working Capital, Investments

Jewelry Retailer Teilor Contracts Two Loans From Raiffeisen Bank For Working Capital, Investments. Jewelry store chain Teilor has contracted two loans from Raiffeisen Bank, of one of EUR1.6 million for working capital and one of RON5 million for investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]