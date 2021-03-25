GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 6.651 in the past 24 hours following more than 41.000 tests



Romania’s COVID-19 caseload increased by 6,651 in the past 24 hours following more than 41,000 national tests performed; this takes the total number of infected persons to 919,794, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a (...)