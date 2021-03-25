CNCAV: Vaccination centre map displaying vaccine type becomes active

CNCAV: Vaccination centre map displaying vaccine type becomes active. The map of immunisation centres displaying the types of anti-COVID vaccines used in each centre has become active and is available on the https://vaccinare.covid.gov.ro/platforma-programare/ information website, the National Centre for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) announced on Thursday. According to a CNCAV release sent to AGERPRES, with the support of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the implementation of this function in the scheduling platform has been brought forward. CNCAV points out that the map includes all active vaccination centres in the platform, the vaccine type administered in these centres, the number of available spots and the number of persons registered on the waiting list. "The map is interactive and each user can filter the display of the centres by county or by number of available spots. Moreover, statistics are displayed on the total number of persons registered on the waiting lists for each of the three types of vaccines produced by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford AstraZeneca," the release also reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]