Google Street View cars return to Romania to update images in more than one hundred localities. The Google Street View cars are coming back to Romania and they will reach, in the coming months, in over a hundred localities, to update the Street View images of cities, roads and highways on Google Maps, the technology company informed in a press release on Thursday. The Street View's 360-degree imaging mission in Romania will begin on Friday, March 26, with the Google cars to cover areas and towns across the country, from Bucharest, Constanta, Calarasi, Ploiesti, Onesti or Pascani, to Sibiu, Cluj, Sighetul Marmatiei or Arad. With Street View, people can view images from many parts of the world, be them roads, cities, historical monuments, cultural landmarks, wildlife (on land, on or in the water) and even from space. The service is also available in Google Earth and the Google Maps applications for mobile phones. According to the same source, Google has covered more than 16 million kilometres of roads with Street View images, a distance that could go around the globe more than 400 times. The Street View service has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images of the most important cities were published on Google Maps. The nationwide coverage of Street View took place that year, when images were taken of 40,000 km of roads, 39 cities and hundreds of tourist attractions. The expansion of the service at the national level has constantly continued, with updates of images from the big cities and of different tourist objectives, such as: Turda Salt Mine, Bran Castle, Alba Iulia Fortress, Brukenthal National Museum or Danube River. The most recent update of Street View images in Romania took place in 2019, when images were taken from the most important cities and their surrounding areas, but also of the roads that connect them. In 2018, in partnership with WWF Romania (World Wildlife Fund), over 1,500 kilometers of canals and roads in the Danube Delta were photographed, so that anyone with an internet connection can virtually explore the beauties of the place through Street View images. Globally, Street View is currently available in over 85 countries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

