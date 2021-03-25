Trucks exiting Romania through Giurgiu Border Crossing Point have to wait 60 minutes

Trucks exiting Romania through Giurgiu Border Crossing Point have to wait 60 minutes. Trucks exiting Romania through the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point to Bulgaria have to wait 60 minutes, the waiting line reaching about eight kilometres on the first lane of Giurgiu - Bucharest National Road 5. According to the Giurgiu Border Police, the number of lorries crossing the border at Giurgiu has increased, which led to an increase in the waiting time devoted to these vehicles. Thus, the waiting time for lorries exiting the country is 60 minutes and for entering the country the waiting time is 40 minutes. At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point the bridge toll is also collected, which burdens the formalities for exiting the country for trucks, in addition to the temporary suspension of traffic for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes in Silistra, for which reason these means of transport have chosen to carry out the border crossing formalities at the border crossing points of Giurgiu and Calafat. For cars, the waiting time is ten minutes both to enter and to exit Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Camelia Bigan, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]