Huawei Romania Seeks To Hire Over 200 People At Its Head Office And Services Centers In Romania In 2021



Huawei Romania Seeks To Hire Over 200 People At Its Head Office And Services Centers In Romania In 2021.

Huawei Romania want to employ over 200 people in 2021 for various IT&C positions at its headquarters and services centers in Romania, of whom approximately 20% will be from the new generation of graduates in the field.