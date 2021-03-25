 
The world’s first industrial building awarded with The IMMUNE Building Standard™: The factory and headquarters of British lighting solutions designer FUTURE Designs
The world’s first industrial building awarded with The IMMUNE Building Standard™: The factory and headquarters of British lighting solutions designer FUTURE Designs.

FUTURE Designs, the UK based designer and manufacturer of high-quality luminaires and bespoke lighting solutions, obtains the first IMMUNE Building Standard™ certification in the world for an industrial building, awarded by the Healthy by Design Building Institute (HDBI). The factory and (...)

MAM Bricolaj To Open Its Third Store In Bucharest, In EUR1.65M Investment MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, will be opening a new store in capital Bucharest, on March 30, following an investment of EUR1.65 million.

Spontaneous protest at Bucharest subway. The traffic is stopped The traffic of subway trains is affected on Friday by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in Unirii Square station, which blocked the traffic of passenger trains, announces Metrorex.

Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, March 25, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days. The CNSU (...)

Catholic faithful celebrating Palm Sunday this weekend Catholic faithful this weekend celebrate Palm Sunday, a feast that commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds that strewed palm branches before Him. "The traditional Palm Sunday procession organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest on (...)

116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835 As many as 116 people - 59 men and 57 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 22,835, according to data submitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Four deaths were (...)

Colliers: Romanian Hotel Market Could Start Recovery in 2H/2021 The hotel market in Romania could start recovering in the second half of 2021, supported by a pick-up in international travel, and the 2021 will bring fresh trends in the hospitality area, real estate consultancy company Colliers International said in a (...)

Romania introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 The Romanian authorities have decided to introduce tighter restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new rules were proposed by the National Emergency Committee (CNSU) and are due to take effect on Friday, immediately after their publication in the Official Gazette, Digi24 (...)

 


