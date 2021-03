ENEL implements a powerful platform for customer relationship management

ENEL implements a powerful platform for customer relationship management. The Salesforce platform is one of the most powerful and widely used CRMs in the world During the transition to the new platform*, Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia will take over customer requests, but the response capacity will be reduced, with a complete customer response to follow in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]