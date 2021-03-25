Deloitte study: Since the pandemic outbreak, working women feel more pressure in the context of increasing household responsibilities and workload



The pressure on full time working women has significantly increased since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, as they face more household responsibilities (65%) and higher overall workload (33%), according to the Deloitte study ”Understanding the pandemic’s impact on working women”, conducted (...)