PM Citu: Solution we have in mind - to adjust movement restriction for Resurrection Service. Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday stated, after discussions with representatives of religious cults, that the solution the authorities have in mind at this point is to adjust the movement restrictions to allow believers to physically participate in the Resurrection Service or the religious services of their respective religious cults, provided that the health safety rules are observed. "Today we had an extremely useful meeting with the representatives of the religious cults in Romania. We discussed solutions so that, this year, every believer who welcomes in the next period the Easter Holidays or other religious rituals specific to the cult he/she belongs to be able to safely participate to such religious services or rituals. We have listened with all our openness to the proposals of the representatives of each of the cults regarding the establishment of derogations from the current movement restrictions at night, strictly for these holidays, so that the believers can physically participate in the Resurrection Service or in the similar rituals of their respective religious cults, provided that the health safety rules are observed," Citu wrote on Facebook. The PM said he called on representatives of religious cults to support the information campaign on COVID-19 vaccination among believers. According to him, the discussions also focused on the changes that would be made to the current rules for burying people who died due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Prime Minister also said that the Government, at its Thursday's meeting, showed that, through "dialogue and partnership" between the public authorities and the religious cults, the decisions that are being taken to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus meet both public health protection needs as well as the religious ones of the faithful. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Florin Cîţu/Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]