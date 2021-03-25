 
Romaniapress.com

March 25, 2021

PM Citu: Solution we have in mind - to adjust movement restriction for Resurrection Service
Mar 25, 2021

PM Citu: Solution we have in mind - to adjust movement restriction for Resurrection Service.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday stated, after discussions with representatives of religious cults, that the solution the authorities have in mind at this point is to adjust the movement restrictions to allow believers to physically participate in the Resurrection Service or the religious services of their respective religious cults, provided that the health safety rules are observed. "Today we had an extremely useful meeting with the representatives of the religious cults in Romania. We discussed solutions so that, this year, every believer who welcomes in the next period the Easter Holidays or other religious rituals specific to the cult he/she belongs to be able to safely participate to such religious services or rituals. We have listened with all our openness to the proposals of the representatives of each of the cults regarding the establishment of derogations from the current movement restrictions at night, strictly for these holidays, so that the believers can physically participate in the Resurrection Service or in the similar rituals of their respective religious cults, provided that the health safety rules are observed," Citu wrote on Facebook. The PM said he called on representatives of religious cults to support the information campaign on COVID-19 vaccination among believers. According to him, the discussions also focused on the changes that would be made to the current rules for burying people who died due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The Prime Minister also said that the Government, at its Thursday's meeting, showed that, through "dialogue and partnership" between the public authorities and the religious cults, the decisions that are being taken to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus meet both public health protection needs as well as the religious ones of the faithful. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: Florin Cîţu/Facebook.com

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAM Bricolaj To Open Its Third Store In Bucharest, In EUR1.65M Investment MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, will be opening a new store in capital Bucharest, on March 30, following an investment of EUR1.65 million.

Spontaneous protest at Bucharest subway. The traffic is stopped The traffic of subway trains is affected on Friday by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in Unirii Square station, which blocked the traffic of passenger trains, announces Metrorex.

Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, March 25, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days. The CNSU (...)

Catholic faithful celebrating Palm Sunday this weekend Catholic faithful this weekend celebrate Palm Sunday, a feast that commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds that strewed palm branches before Him. "The traditional Palm Sunday procession organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest on (...)

116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835 As many as 116 people - 59 men and 57 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 22,835, according to data submitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Four deaths were (...)

Colliers: Romanian Hotel Market Could Start Recovery in 2H/2021 The hotel market in Romania could start recovering in the second half of 2021, supported by a pick-up in international travel, and the 2021 will bring fresh trends in the hospitality area, real estate consultancy company Colliers International said in a (...)

Romania introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 The Romanian authorities have decided to introduce tighter restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new rules were proposed by the National Emergency Committee (CNSU) and are due to take effect on Friday, immediately after their publication in the Official Gazette, Digi24 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |