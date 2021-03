Banca Transilvania Seeks To Raise Share Capital By RON574M

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Raise Share Capital By RON574M. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania’s largest lender in Romania by assets, plans to increase its share capital by RON574 million from its 2020 net profit, by offering one free share for ten shares owned, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on the summoning note published Thursday by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]