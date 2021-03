McDonald’s To Open Drive-Thru Restaurant In Salaj County In Sept 2021

McDonald’s To Open Drive-Thru Restaurant In Salaj County In Sept 2021. Premier Restaurants, the company operating the McDonald’s franchise in Romania, will be opening a drive-thru restaurant in Zalau (Salaj Cunty), in September 2021, per a press release by Zalau municipality. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]