Coronavirus/Arafat: At incidence of over 4 per 1,000, movement in weekend - until 20:00; stores open until 18:00.

Bucharest, March 25 /Agerpres/ - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening that in the localities where the incidence of COVID-19 infection exceeds 4 per thousand, movement will be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until 20:00, and the activity of the economic operators will take place until 18:00. "Regarding the time interval in which movement is allowed: where the incidence is over 4 per thousand in the last 14 days, traffic will be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until 20:00, and for economic operators, the activity will be allowed until 18:00. This measure no longer applies during the weekend when the incidence falls below 3.5 per thousand," said Raed Arafat, at the Government's headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)