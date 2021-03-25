PM Citu: We adopted in Gov't several decisions to reduce COVID pandemic

PM Citu: We adopted in Gov't several decisions to reduce COVID pandemic. Bucharest, March 25 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday, at the end of the Government's meeting, that the Executive has adopted several decisions that will help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic. "This week we had several meetings - with the Association of County Councils, with Bucharest's sector mayors and the mayor general. Today we had a meeting with all the religious cults in Romania. (...) Today, in the Government's meeting, we made some decisions which will help in the next period to reduce the pandemic, and these decisions were approved by a Government's decision", Citu declared at Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]