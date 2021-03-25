 
Romaniapress.com

March 25, 2021

PM Citu: We adopted in Gov't several decisions to reduce COVID pandemic
Mar 25, 2021

PM Citu: We adopted in Gov't several decisions to reduce COVID pandemic.

Bucharest, March 25 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday, at the end of the Government's meeting, that the Executive has adopted several decisions that will help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic. "This week we had several meetings - with the Association of County Councils, with Bucharest's sector mayors and the mayor general. Today we had a meeting with all the religious cults in Romania. (...) Today, in the Government's meeting, we made some decisions which will help in the next period to reduce the pandemic, and these decisions were approved by a Government's decision", Citu declared at Victoria Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

HealthMin Voiculescu: We are facing a pretty critical situation The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday told a videoconference that the current medical situation in Romania in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is “quite critical,” and there are no reasons to think that things will become “easier” in the near future. The Ministry of Health is (...)

ForMin Aurescu in Slovenia: Meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and his counterpart. "We must show solidarity and unity within the European Union" The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching political consultations with his (...)

Aurescu - official visit to Slovenia; meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and with his counterpart Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching (...)

SAI Globinvest Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In SIF Transilvania The funds managed by Globinvest, with total assets of RON220 million, have exceeded the 5% ownership threshold of the share capital of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO), reaching 108.1 million voting rights, per a notification published at the Bucharest Stock (...)

Bucharest Prefect: Representatives of metro strikers understood it is important to cease protest; metro traffic to be resumed Saturday The representatives of Metrorex employees understood that it is important to cease the protest, with the metro traffic to be resumed on Saturday, Bucharest City prefect Alin Stoica said on Friday. "People have understood that it is important to stop the protest and tomorrow morning, given (...)

Unionist Radoi: Subway protests are about salary cuts, layoffs, nothing to do with commercial spaces The subway protests were organized as a result of the dissatisfaction of trade unionists caused by Metrorex's [the Bucharest subway company - editor's note] to reduce employees' salaries and lay off staff and has nothing to do with the situation of the commercial spaces, the head of the (...)

Life is Hard Proposes Shareholder Remuneration With Free Shares Worth RON1M Life is Hard (LIH.RO), a software solutions provider listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve the distribution of its 2020 net profit, respectively, the use of the RON1.09 million amount as net profit to distribute, and the remuneration of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |