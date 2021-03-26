Romanian CFA analysts expect country to join euro area within eight years

Romanian CFA analysts expect country to join euro area within eight years. CFA Romania analysts anticipate that the country will adopt the euro in about eight years, according to the association's latest monthly survey. This is a more pessimistic scenario compared to the expectations expressed recently by prime minister Florin Citu. Romania could join the Schengen (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]