|
|
|
Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Cluj Expects 5% Growth in Revenue in 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Cosmetics Manufacturer Farmec Cluj Expects 5% Growth in Revenue in 2021.
Romania’s largest cosmetics manufacturer Farmec Cluj should see growth in the summer, says chief executive officer Mircea Turdean.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
HealthMin Voiculescu: We are facing a pretty critical situation
The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday told a videoconference that the current medical situation in Romania in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is “quite critical,” and there are no reasons to think that things will become “easier” in the near future. The Ministry of Health is (...)
ForMin Aurescu in Slovenia: Meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and his counterpart. "We must show solidarity and unity within the European Union"
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching political consultations with his (...)
Aurescu - official visit to Slovenia; meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and with his counterpart
Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching (...)
SAI Globinvest Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In SIF Transilvania
The funds managed by Globinvest, with total assets of RON220 million, have exceeded the 5% ownership threshold of the share capital of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO), reaching 108.1 million voting rights, per a notification published at the Bucharest Stock (...)
Bucharest Prefect: Representatives of metro strikers understood it is important to cease protest; metro traffic to be resumed Saturday
The representatives of Metrorex employees understood that it is important to cease the protest, with the metro traffic to be resumed on Saturday, Bucharest City prefect Alin Stoica said on Friday.
"People have understood that it is important to stop the protest and tomorrow morning, given (...)
Unionist Radoi: Subway protests are about salary cuts, layoffs, nothing to do with commercial spaces
The subway protests were organized as a result of the dissatisfaction of trade unionists caused by Metrorex's [the Bucharest subway company - editor's note] to reduce employees' salaries and lay off staff and has nothing to do with the situation of the commercial spaces, the head of the (...)
Life is Hard Proposes Shareholder Remuneration With Free Shares Worth RON1M
Life is Hard (LIH.RO), a software solutions provider listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve the distribution of its 2020 net profit, respectively, the use of the RON1.09 million amount as net profit to distribute, and the remuneration of (...)
|