Bakery Company Lidas Gets State Aid for EUR46.8M Investment in New Bread Factory. Bakery company Lidas in Tulcea County (SE Romania) plans to expand production capacity by adding a new bread factory. The total investment stands at EUR46.8 million, EUR23 million of which state aid, publicly available data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]