City Insurance Remains Leader of Romania Insurance Market in 2020

City Insurance Remains Leader of Romania Insurance Market in 2020. City Insurance remained the leader of the insurance sector at the end of 2020 on a market that reached RON11.5 billion gross written premiums, an increase of 4.6% on 2019, a Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) report shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]