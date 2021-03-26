Romanian NGOs warn of “super- immunity” provided to prosecutors by draft law

Romanian NGOs warn of “super- immunity” provided to prosecutors by draft law. Seven Romanian NGOs, including Freedom House, Expert Forum, and CRPE, have rebuked in a statement the controversial amendment to the draft bill that dismantles the special prosecution office SIIJ, giving "super-immunity" to prosecutors and judges. The amendments were promoted by the junior (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]