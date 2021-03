CBRE: Romania’s industrial space market to face “formidable” year

CBRE: Romania’s industrial space market to face “formidable” year. This year has all the prerequisites to be a formidable year for the industrial space market in Romania, after 2020 proved to be a record year with over 930,000 sqm traded, according to a report released on March 25 by the real estate consultancy firm CBRE. After the stock of industrial spaces (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]