Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years

Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years. Romania's natural gas consumption may increase by 50% in 2020-2030 if the authorities plan to replace coal with natural gas in the energy basket, according to estimates voiced by Dumitru Chisalita - the president of the Smart Energy Association. Under the baseline scenario sketched by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]