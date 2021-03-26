Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years
Mar 26, 2021
Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years.
Romania's natural gas consumption may increase by 50% in 2020-2030 if the authorities plan to replace coal with natural gas in the energy basket, according to estimates voiced by Dumitru Chisalita - the president of the Smart Energy Association. Under the baseline scenario sketched by the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]