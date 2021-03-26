Top Romanian lender Banca Transilvania returns to free shares instead of cash dividends

Top Romanian lender Banca Transilvania returns to free shares instead of cash dividends. Banca Transilvania (TLV), the biggest lender in Romania in terms of assets, will discontinue cash dividend payments and return to capitalizing its profits and distributing free shares to its shareholders, according to a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bank plans to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]