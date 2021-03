Insolvent cable producer Romcab claims it secured EUR 26 mln financing

Insolvent cable producer Romcab claims it secured EUR 26 mln financing. Romanian cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB), currently under judicial reorganization, claims that it has secured a EUR 23 million financing after a local court confirmed its reorganization plan in February. The loan has a maturity of six years and a grace period of four years, during (...)