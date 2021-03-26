Hotel management firm Zeus takes over three Romanian hotels from Alpha Bank group

Hotel management firm Zeus takes over three Romanian hotels from Alpha Bank group. Alpha Real Estate Services (ARES), a member of Alpha Bank Group, sold three iconic hotels in downtown Bucharest - Hotel Venetia, Hotel Central, and Hotel Opera - to Greek hotel management group Zeus International, which has been managing the three hotels for six years, Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]