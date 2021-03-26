Black Sea Fund plans EUR 15-20 mln investments in Romanian SMEs this year
Mar 26, 2021
Romanian investment fund Black Sea Fund, with a focus on small and medium companies, wants to invest this year EUR 15-20 million by completing three to four transactions, two of which are already in an advanced stage of negotiation. The two transactions, which could be completed this summer, (...)
