Black Sea Fund plans EUR 15-20 mln investments in Romanian SMEs this year

Black Sea Fund plans EUR 15-20 mln investments in Romanian SMEs this year. Romanian investment fund Black Sea Fund, with a focus on small and medium companies, wants to invest this year EUR 15-20 million by completing three to four transactions, two of which are already in an advanced stage of negotiation. The two transactions, which could be completed this summer, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]