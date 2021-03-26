Simona Halep hits her 400th win on WTA main draw

Simona Halep hits her 400th win on WTA main draw. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep claimed her victory with the number 400 on a main WTA draw, 3-6 6-4 6-0 over Caroline Garcia (France) in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday, according to the official website of the women's professional circuit (WTA). "I'm very happy to hear that. It's impressive that I've won so many matches on the main boards. I've got a lot of years at the top and when I'm going through difficult moments during matches I know what to do. That comes from those 400 wins," Halep commented on her performance. Halep made her comeback after being led 6-3 3-1, with the world number three, then winning 11 of the next 12 games, which earned her victory in 1 hour and 48 minutes, her balance in straight sets against the French reaching 7-1. Simona Halep's next opponent will be Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who was defeated 1-6 6-2 6-3 by young American player Coco Gauff. Leading 6-1 and 2-1, Sevastova won five games in a row and took the match to the deciding set, in which she backfired from 1-3 and 15-40, winning the victory. Halep leads Sevastova (30 years old, 57 WTA) 6-3 in straight sets, but the Romanian has prevailed in the last five duels without giving up a set. The last victory of the Latvian dates back to 2011.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]