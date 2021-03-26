1 year of work-from-home at Adobe Romania: 70 events dedicated to employees and over 50 training sessions

1 year of work-from-home at Adobe Romania: 70 events dedicated to employees and over 50 training sessions. This March marks 1 year since the whole Adobe Romania team, more than 700 employees based in Bucharest area, work from home. During this period, the teams managed to remain connected and engaged thanks to over 70 online events dedicated to employees – workshops, fun contests, hobby webinars, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]