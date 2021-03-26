PM Citu: Subway blockade - illegal action, Minister of Interior must take action

PM Citu: Subway blockade - illegal action, Minister of Interior must take action. Prime Minister Florin Citu affirms that the subway protest is illegal, provoked by a former Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy who "is losing his sinecures", and announces that he has asked the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, to take measures. "A former PSD deputy, who sees his sinecures disappear, makes an illegal protest. That is what the illegal action that blocked the subway this morning is about. From my point of view, no one is above the law, that's what I conveyed to the minister and he needs to take action. The people of Bucharest must not suffer because a former PSD deputy is losing his sinecures. I conveyed the same message to Minister Bode," the prime minister wrote on Facebook on Friday. The flow of the subway trains is being blocked, on Friday morning, by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the 'Unitatea' Metro Free Trade Union (USLM) union in Piata Unirii station, who descended into the tunnel, on the running track, and prevented the timely start, according to the normal schedule, of the passenger trains. "Currently there are about 600 participants in this protest. It should be noted that the Metrorex employees who were supposed to ensure the running of the trains today went to job as usual. The protest action is illegal, disrupts public order and prevents the normal operation of the train. Metrorex reserves the right to use all available legal means to stop this illegality," Metrorex said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]