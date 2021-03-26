Bucharest subway traffic blocked due to spontaneous union protest. Citu: The protest is illegal. Drula: An illegal action disrupted the life of an entire city



The flow of metro trains was disrupted on Friday morning by a spontaneous protest of several representatives of the USLM (Metro Free Union) in the Unirii Square station, the protesters going down in the tunnel, on the rail road, and preventing passenger trains from starting on time, according (...)