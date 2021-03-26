Government approves new restrictions proposed by CNSU to help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Citu: New measures enforced as of Sunday



Government approves new restrictions proposed by CNSU to help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Citu: New measures enforced as of Sunday.

The government approved in its Thursday sitting new restrictions proposed by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) amid a rise in the number of Covid cases. In places with more than 4 cases per 1,000 residents, movement is restricted at the weekend from 8 pm and shops close (...)