Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, March 25, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days. The CNSU (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]