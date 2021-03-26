116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835

116 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 22,835. As many as 116 people - 59 men and 57 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those who died since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 22,835, according to data submitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Four deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, three deaths in the age category 40-49 years, eight deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 30 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 37 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 34 deaths in the category over 80 years. The GCS states that 108 deaths were in patients with medical preconditions, four patients who died had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities had been reported for four deaths to date. GCS adds that 189 Romanian citizens abroad died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]