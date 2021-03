MAM Bricolaj To Open Its Third Store In Bucharest, In EUR1.65M Investment

MAM Bricolaj To Open Its Third Store In Bucharest, In EUR1.65M Investment. MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, will be opening a new store in capital Bucharest, on March 30, following an investment of EUR1.65 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]