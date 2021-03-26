Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. UiPath, the biggest robotic process automation (RPA) company in the world, founded in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs, has filed the documentation for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). UiPath’s shares will trade on NYSE under the ticker PATH. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]