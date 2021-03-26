Drula: Only law enforcement authorities can clear metro tracks from these illegals

Drula: Only law enforcement authorities can clear metro tracks from these illegals. Law enforcement authorities must restore order in the metro traffic, because only such authorities "can clear the tracks from these illegals," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Catalin Drula said on Friday. "I urge the authorities responsible for law enforcement to restore order and resume metro traffic. At this time, as we have a public order disturbance, the measures to be taken are of a public order nature. (...) and the law enforcement authorities must do their duty, because only they can clear the tracks from these illegals," said Catalin Drula. The transport minister indicated that he does not support the dialogue with the metro protesters, because their action is illegal, and stressed that the Romanian state will not take any step back "in front of the mafia". The transport minister said that the blocking the metro increases the risk of disease in other means of transport. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]