Transport Minister files criminal complaint with DNA related to subway strike. The Minister of Transport, Catalin Drula, announced on his Facebook page that he filed a criminal complaint with the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) against those responsible for blocking the subway, whom he accuses of hampering the fight against diseases, abuse of office and crimes against traffic safety on the railways. He points out that "the illegal action of a mafia group to take a city hostage" cannot go unanswered by the authorities and the judiciary. "The subway must be released and must return to circulation. Only then can a real dialogue be organized on subway issues. The fat accounts of the company controlled by Ion Radoi are not a legitimate subject of dialogue and should not be fed from the state treasury," said Catalin Drula. The traffic of the subway trains was blocked on Friday by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in the Unirii Square station. The protesters went into the tunnel prevented the timely start, according to the normal schedule, of the passenger trains. The protest comes just one day after Metrorex announced that it had notified the company that manages the commercial spaces inside the subway stations that, by April 2, these spaces must be released and handed over to the underground transport network manager. The number of daily commuters by subway in the Capital amounts to approximately 700,000. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, Nicoleta Gherasi, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]