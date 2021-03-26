PM Citu: New anti-COVID measures in CNSU decision, enforced as of Sunday

PM Citu: New anti-COVID measures in CNSU decision, enforced as of Sunday. The new measures for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus provided in the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will be enforced as of Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. "Clarifications referring to the CNSU Decision on the new measures. The decision will be published in the Official Journal today, nonetheless, taking into account the short time the economic operators would have at their disposal for preparations, we had a talk with Mr. Arafat and we established that these measures be enforced starting Sunday, March 28," Citu wrote on Facebook. Interior Ministry's Secretary of State Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening that in the localities with a COVID-19 incidence rate exceeding 4 per thousand inhabitants movement on the days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday would only be allowed until 20:00 and the activity of economic operators would be carried out until 18:00. Arafat added that in case the case incidence rate exceeds 7.5 per thousand inhabitants, the measures would also be valid during the week. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]