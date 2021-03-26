Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders To Approve Dividends At 3% Yield, Repurchase Of 2% Of Share Capital

Evergent Investments Calls Shareholders To Approve Dividends At 3% Yield, Repurchase Of 2% Of Share Capital. Evergent Investments, formerly known as SIF Moldova, is proposing its shareholders a dividend of RON0.043/share, which ensure a yield of 3% at the closing price of stock market trading session of March 24, and the repurchase of 2% of the share