 
Romaniapress.com

March 26, 2021

Aurescu, at meeting with Slovenian counterpart: We must show the citizens the prospect of a strong EU
Mar 26, 2021

Aurescu, at meeting with Slovenian counterpart: We must show the citizens the prospect of a strong EU.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, who was on an official visit to Ljubljana on Friday, had consultations with his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, on which occasion he highlighted the need for solidarity and unity within the European Union. The two ministers' discussions focused on bilateral coordination in the context of Slovenia's takeover of the rotating Presidency of the EU Council on July 1, as an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views on the priorities of the European agenda, with a focus on the files for which there is a high degree of convergence, shows a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES. At the end of the consultations, Minister Aurescu appreciated that, against the background of the COVID-19 health crisis, "the importance of the unity and solidarity of the states in order to be able to overcome this kind of challenges" was highlighted. "This message of unity and solidarity is important, especially in the perspective of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which we discussed in detail during our talks. We must show the citizens the prospect of a strong Union, acting fully in the interests of its citizens, in order to ensure their prosperity and security," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy. He emphasized the need for "a long-term vision for crisis management and a Europe as resilient as possible". "We welcomed the initiative to hold a summit on resilience during the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In fact, Romania will soon host a Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience, which shows the convergence of our concerns in this very important area," added Aurescu. The Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled Romania's objectives related to the accession to the Schengen area and, respectively, to the accession to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and thanked Slovenia for the constant support shown in this regard. "EU enlargement is an area in which Romania and Slovenia share a common vision, especially in the Western Balkans, for whom enlargement is the only solid option for peace, stability, long-term wellbeing in the region and on the continent. You can count on the support of Romania for the advancement of this file during the term of the Slovenian Presidency, including in terms of the preparation of the Summit on the Western Balkans," Bogdan Aurescu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AGERPRES132/Alexandru Muraru: National News Agency's missions go beyond daily news channel The mission of the National News Agency AGERPRES goes beyond an official news and daily information channel. AGERPRES was a living institutional presence in the life of the nation, says historian Alexandru Muraru, Deputy and honorary adviser to the Prime Minister, a special representative of (...)

HealthMin Voiculescu: We are facing a pretty critical situation The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday told a videoconference that the current medical situation in Romania in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is “quite critical,” and there are no reasons to think that things will become “easier” in the near future. The Ministry of Health is (...)

ForMin Aurescu in Slovenia: Meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and his counterpart. "We must show solidarity and unity within the European Union" The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching political consultations with his (...)

Aurescu - official visit to Slovenia; meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and with his counterpart Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching (...)

SAI Globinvest Funds Exceed 5% Ownership In SIF Transilvania The funds managed by Globinvest, with total assets of RON220 million, have exceeded the 5% ownership threshold of the share capital of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO), reaching 108.1 million voting rights, per a notification published at the Bucharest Stock (...)

Bucharest Prefect: Representatives of metro strikers understood it is important to cease protest; metro traffic to be resumed Saturday The representatives of Metrorex employees understood that it is important to cease the protest, with the metro traffic to be resumed on Saturday, Bucharest City prefect Alin Stoica said on Friday. "People have understood that it is important to stop the protest and tomorrow morning, given (...)

Unionist Radoi: Subway protests are about salary cuts, layoffs, nothing to do with commercial spaces The subway protests were organized as a result of the dissatisfaction of trade unionists caused by Metrorex's [the Bucharest subway company - editor's note] to reduce employees' salaries and lay off staff and has nothing to do with the situation of the commercial spaces, the head of the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |