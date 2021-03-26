 
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/55,131 persons - immunised in past 24 hours
Mar 26, 2021

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/55,131 persons - immunised in past 24 hours.

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the past 24 hours, 55,131 doses of serum have been administered, of which 43,451 - Pfizer BioNTech, 4,109 - Moderna and 7,571 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the application of the National Electronic Vaccination Registry. CNCAV states that 26,386 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 28,745 people received the second dose. To date, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 2,799,895 doses of vaccines have been administered to 1,888,032 people, of whom 976,169 received one dose and 911,863 the second dose as well. In the past 24 hours, there were 196 side effects, 15 local and 181 systemic. Since the beginning of immunisation, 9,793 side effects have been reported with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. According to the quoted source, 108 side effects are being investigated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

