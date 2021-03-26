Life is Hard Proposes Shareholder Remuneration With Free Shares Worth RON1M

Life is Hard Proposes Shareholder Remuneration With Free Shares Worth RON1M. Life is Hard (LIH.RO), a software solutions provider listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve the distribution of its 2020 net profit, respectively, the use of the RON1.09 million amount as net profit to distribute, and the remuneration of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]