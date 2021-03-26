Aurescu - official visit to Slovenia; meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and with his counterpart

Aurescu - official visit to Slovenia; meetings with President, Parliament's Speaker and with his counterpart. Bucharest, March 26 /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching political consultations with his counterpart, Anze Logar. During the meetings, Minister Aurescu welcomed the prospect of Slovenia taking over, as of July 1, the rotating Presidency of the EU Council, agreeing to cooperate as closely as possible in this context, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES. The visit also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the state and prospects of the bilateral relationship. The Foreign Minister emphasized the "very good" state of the bilateral relationship, as EU and NATO member states, with common interests and approaches. The opportunities for diversification of bilateral cooperation were highlighted, at sectoral level, but especially at economic level, in order to promote the ascending trend of trade relations, including the intensification of trade and investment ties, the quoted source states. The two foreign ministers agreed to organize a business forum to stimulate bilateral economic cooperation. As to the European agenda, the head of Romanian Diplomacy highlighted the special significance of some of the files that the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council will manage, namely the coordination in formulating the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization of the Conference on the Future of Europe to be launched on 9 May in Strasbourg, continuing efforts on economic recovery, continuing the EU enlargement process, the Eastern Neighborhood and the transatlantic relationship. Minister Aurescu emphasized the importance of the unity and solidarity of the EU member states in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to face the health, economic and social challenges. The importance of further ensuring freedom of movement within the EU was emphasized, in particular by implementing green corridors to facilitate the transport of goods and the mobility of citizens. Minister Bogdan Aurescu thanked the Slovenian side for its continued support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the OECD. At the same time, it was agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of cyber security, including in the context of Romania hosting the new EU Cyber Center. In relation to the EU's external agenda, Minister Aurescu welcomed the intention of the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council to pay special attention to the enlargement process and the Western Balkans region, including by organizing an EU-Western Balkans Summit. At the same time, the head of Romanian diplomacy underlined the efforts of democratic and pro-European reform of the new President of the Republic of Moldova and the support that Romania gives to the citizens of this country and the "ambitious" program of measures of President Maia Sandu. He also mentioned the donations of medical equipment and vaccines from Romania, for the direct benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. According to the MAE, the talks with Slovenian officials revealed the vision of the two states in favor of a strong, solid transatlantic relationship, based on the community of values and security on both sides of the Atlantic. The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs also addressed the cooperation within the Three Seas Initiative, emphasizing the importance of strategic interconnection projects considered at regional level, including projects of particular relevance to Romania, as well as the relevance of increased US involvement in supporting them. The EU's relations with Russia, Belarus, China and Turkey were also discussed, the MAE informed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

