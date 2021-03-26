Bucharest Prefect: Representatives of metro strikers understood it is important to cease protest; metro traffic to be resumed Saturday



Bucharest Prefect: Representatives of metro strikers understood it is important to cease protest; metro traffic to be resumed Saturday.

The representatives of Metrorex employees understood that it is important to cease the protest, with the metro traffic to be resumed on Saturday, Bucharest City prefect Alin Stoica said on Friday. "People have understood that it is important to stop the protest and tomorrow morning, given that technically it takes a few hours to restore the circuits, traffic will resume," Alin Stoica said on Friday, at the Bucharest Prefecture seat, where a meeting took place with the union representatives (Free Metro Union - USLM from Metrorex SA and the National Confederation of Free Trade Unions from Romania - CNSLR Fratia), Metrorex SA management and representatives of the underground workers who protested. The prefect stressed that he is not involved in the negotiations between Metrorex and the unions. "My interest was to start the metro traffic (...) I mediated the meeting, I convened both parties at 13:30 and things were resolved," Stoica explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)