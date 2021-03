HealthMin Voiculescu: We are facing a pretty critical situation

HealthMin Voiculescu: We are facing a pretty critical situation. The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday told a videoconference that the current medical situation in Romania in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is “quite critical,” and there are no reasons to think that things will become “easier” in the near future. The Ministry of Health is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]