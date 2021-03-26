ForMin Aurescu in Slovenia: Meetings with President, Parliament’s Speaker and his counterpart. “We must show solidarity and unity within the European Union”



ForMin Aurescu in Slovenia: Meetings with President, Parliament’s Speaker and his counterpart. “We must show solidarity and unity within the European Union”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, paid an official visit to Slovenia on Friday, on which occasion he was received by the President Borut Pahor, by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, Igor Zorcic, and had far-reaching political consultations with his (...)